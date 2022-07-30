The upcoming elections in Pennsylvania and Washington County will be explosive. Who could have guessed that in the Senate race this November, a 6-foot 8-inch unconventional Democrat from Braddock (Lt. Gov. John Fetterman) would face off against a Republican, Muslim, television celebrity from New Jersey, who recently voted in Turkey (Dr. Mehmet Oz)? More bizarre, a year ago, no one would have picked a little-known Christian, nationalist from Franklin County, supported by self-described patriots (Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano), to oppose the well-connected Democratic state attorney general from Montgomery County in the gubernatorial race (Josh Shapiro).
In Washington County, the political climate has heated up again as a group of dissident Republicans (who also call themselves patriots) gave up their efforts to audit the results of the 2020 general election and embarked upon a new crusade. An organization called Election Integrity in Washington County, aided by an elected row officer, presented a petition at the last commissioners meeting. Its purpose was to decommission all the county’s voting machines and return to paper ballots.
This commentary will examine the growing segment of the Republican Party, now self-identified as “patriots.” It will discuss why concerned voters should pay close attention to what these individuals and their leaders are saying.
To the casual eye, the word “patriot” has obvious appeal. It is difficult to argue against a person’s love of country or willingness to defend its democratic principles. In 2009, an offshoot of the Tea Party movement began calling themselves patriots. Over time, the usage grew into favor until the term patriot became a popular way for 2020 Donald Trump supporters to describe what is actually power-driven nationalism. Today, so-called patriots gleefully attack and label as non-patriotic all segments of the political spectrum who disagree with them. This list includes people of color, non-Christians, Democrats and more recently, traditional Republicans.
Doug Mastriano won the Republican primary by championing far-right causes and promising to replace secular government with evangelical religious values. During the primary, he blanketed the rural counties with fiery stump speeches closed to the media. His message appealed to the patriot movement.
Mastriano pulled in “anti-vaxxers” by promising to ban all mask and vaccine mandates. He attracted “stop the steal” supporters by pledging to rid the state of voting machines, mail-in voting and to compel all Pennsylvania voters to re-register with strict ID requirements. He won over evangelicals by ensuring the enactment of a universal “conservative parental rights” law for public schools and promising to ban all abortion. Mastriano also courted gun-owner votes by promising to make Pennsylvania a “permitless carry state”.
Recent revelations in the media have disclosed much darker intent within the Mastriano campaign. Facebook videos posted by the Republican nominee espousing far-right positions were taken down as the state senator shifted to the general election. The deleted messaging referred to climate change as “pop science.” He called Republicans who would not support him as having “disdain for veterans.” More than 50 tweets were deleted that promoted QAnon conspiracy theories. In a recent campaign filing Mastriano disclosed that he paid $5,000 in “campaign consulting” fees to social media platform Gab. This site is a major social media platform for white supremacists and anti-Jewish groups.
Turning to Washington County’s avowed Republican patriots, there are inconsistencies in their social media, press releases and video presentations. What they are for and what they are against are head scratchers. First, they seem clearly against term limits for county elected officials and against the governmental status quo that has existed over many decades. However, rather than support and place their patriot members on a commission to review how to improve government (the referendum on a Home Rule Commission), they fought vigorously to defeat formation of a study group. This contradicted their positions and ensured that the form of government and term limits would remain in place.
Second, they are now opposed to voting machines in Washington County. What the patriots fail to mention is that since 2016 the Pennsylvania Department of State has certified seven voting systems that meet the latest standards of security, accessibility and audit abilities. All Pennsylvania counties were directed to implement one of the systems. Washington County is the proud owner of one of these certified systems and has never experienced a hint of failure or fraud.
The few cases of alleged voter fraud cited by the patriots stem from paper ballots, not machines. In all cases, the alleged ballot fraud favored Trump. Lastly, the local patriots prepared and submitted to the commissioners a petition calling for a referendum to dispose of voting machines. The petition language was legally deficient and well short of the number of signatures required.
It is my view that the patriot movement has failed to demonstrate any leadership qualities that would benefit Pennsylvania or Washington County. In fact, these individuals and their leaders are better described as insurgent agitators who support an autocratic form of government, attack democratic institutions and who seek to defeat the voting rights of Americans who disagree with them.
As conservative Republican, Liz Cheney commented at the end of the last televised Jan. 6 hearing, “patriotism is being weaponized” by Trump and others seeking power. It is time to return patriotism to its proper meaning, a recognition by Americans of the wondrous common experience of our shared pluralistic democracy.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.
