The transformation of Washington County from an overwhelmingly Democratic jurisdiction into one where a majority of the voters are registered Republicans has been a swift and total sea change. In the 2021 general election, 10,000 more Republicans cast ballots than in 2017. This gives Republicans a clear majority at the polls and ensures that Washington is as “red” a county as many of its rural neighbors to the east and north. The recent voting trend reverses a period of Democratic majorities and governmental control that predates the 1930s depression.
In the latest elections, Republicans have easily captured the majority on the board of commissioners, in addition to the offices of district attorney, sheriff and controller. Beginning this January, all of the row offices (prothonotary, clerk of courts, register of wills and recorder of deeds) will be held by elected Republicans. In recent state and national elections Democratic candidates have not fared well in Washington County. The effort to elect a bipartisan Government Study Commission went down in flames because certain elected Republican officials fought vigorously against it.
It will take a well-trained team of political scientists to analyze the data and determine the reasons for this abrupt change in voting patterns. Westmoreland County is undergoing a similar transformation, so we are not alone. It is not clear how many Democrats switched their party affiliation or how many are new voters. I suspect that the nativist appeal of Donald Trump has caused many chronic nonvoters to take an interest in local government for the first time. Whatever the reason, elected Republican officials will be in charge of all nonjudicial county functions as we begin this new year.
Since the Republican transformation began several years ago, it has become obvious that winning elections is a whole lot easier than governing Washington County. Early on, rash decisions were made in the row offices to replace longtime knowledgeable employees with partisan Republican supporters who had little or no experience. Without a transition plan to train new employees in how to conduct critical clerical functions, many of the row offices made mistakes and could not keep up with their responsibilities, as defined by law. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. This forced the courthouse to close and caused already challenged offices to be short-staffed.
Unfortunately, some of the row officers chose not to work with other county officials and with the courts to solve problems as they occurred. The rhetoric was and continues to be full-throated attacks against any elected Democrat still in office and against their nominal political leader, Republican Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughn, who helped get them elected. Yearly audits designed to correct clerical and accounting deficiencies before they got worse were labeled “personal vendettas by Democrats.” Administrative court orders to cure deficiencies or to turn over records and files were publicly criticized and resisted.
Republican officials made up new rules on the fly in direct contradiction to their statutory authority or chose to ignore administrative orders issued by the president judge. In short, long-established nonpartisan clerical functions, designed by law to ensure the orderly functioning of the county judicial system, became partisan political battlegrounds. In true Trumpian fashion, these officials attacked the messenger who pointed out deficiencies rather than dig in and resolve the problem for the betterment of the voters who placed them in office.
No one can recall the mundane row offices being front-page news until a Democratic clerk of courts stole funds from the office and his Republican replacement (with little to do since several functions were removed from her jurisdiction) began spending her time seeking media attention. She has filed more appeals from court orders and legal actions in a matter of weeks than the clerk of courts office has undertaken in decades. In the process of avoiding a contempt hearing scheduled against her for ignoring court directives, she has attempted to become the aggrieved and persecuted figure in the eyes of her many social media followers and the evening news. While it is all interesting theater, the embarrassment to the county and disruption to judicial processes has been vast and immeasurable.
The tragic figure in all of this has been Irey Vaughn. She realizes that the opportunity for her party, now finally in control of county operations, is about accountable leadership and not partisan rhetoric. Irey Vaughn was a minority commissioner for many years and knows what good government looks like. She has no interest in tearing down what works or in supporting witch hunts into corruption that does not exist. Her responsible position has drawn the ire of the new breed of Republican leadership who want to replace her with one of their own.
The newly elected Republicans should be careful what they wish for. If they replace Irey Vaughn, all of their imagined dragons will be slain. There will be no one else to blame for damaging missteps as Washington County slips into mediocrity or worse. Without knowledgeable officials in key positions, the county’s municipal bond ratings will go down and surplus county funds will disappear. In addition, businesses will lose confidence, and taxes will increase. Living or working in Washington County will become undesirable.
The only good news for county residents is that in time, voting patterns will again begin to change.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.