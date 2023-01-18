Washington County deserves better.
In the latest embarrassment to taxpayers, Washington County’s elected controller, April Sloane, was cited for harassment by Cecil Township police after an incident involving a fellow partygoer at the Peters Township Republican Christmas party. Sloane is now waiting for a court date for summary trial. Sloane’s difficulties unfortunately continue a disturbing trend of Republican row officers in Washington County finding themselves in legal trouble or even in jail.
Well over a year ago, Washington County Register of Wills James Roman faced a summary charge of possession of a firearm when he allegedly carried a weapon into the courthouse. This past August, Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis was found in contempt of court for official misconduct. Our clerk of courts spent 15 days in jail and paid a $5,000 fine for refusing to perform the job taxpayers elected her to do. Unfortunately, Davis’ legal troubles did not end there. She is under investigation by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office for allegedly altering time cards so employees in her office would be paid for hours they did not work. She has yet to resign, and no Republican elected official in Washington County has called for her resignation.
These incidents should not be taken lightly, and frankly represent only a small portion of the chaos that these Republican row officers have caused in the courthouse. While their legal troubles make front page news, what does not appear in the paper is the daily incompetence and dysfunction that each of these row officers have caused within our county government.
The Washington County row officers make an annual salary of $98,837, paid for by Washington County taxpayers. These row officers make two-and-a-half times more than the average individual in Washington County, and one-and-a-half times more than the average family in Washington County, according to U.S. Census data. We as voters and taxpayers are the row officers’ bosses, and we get to decide whether we are getting what we are paying for. Do you think it is the best use of our money to pay someone nearly $100,000 a year when they cannot stay out of trouble, either personally or professionally?
Simply put, officials who are in constant trouble are an embarrassment to Washington County and should not be re-elected.
Surely, we can do better than this. Surely, we can elect individuals to these row offices who are competent and professional.
Could you be that person?
This year, many of these row offices will be on the ballot. The clerk of courts, register of wills, treasurer, prothonotary and coroner are all up for re-election this year. Do you want to step up and run for one of these offices? Are you competent? Can you operate an administrative office professionally? Would you like to earn nearly $100,000 a year? Would you like to be part of improving local government and providing quality services that the people of Washington County deserve?
If so, then now is the time to step up and run for office.
Christina Proctor chairs the Washington County Democratic Committee.
