It must be wonderful to live in a reality-free world. A world where everything is apparently going to suddenly be all milk and honey come Jan. 20. The post-election slogan Gary Stout noted in his Nov. 8 op-ed in the Observer-Reporter were, “With All Americans Pulling Together, We Can Accomplish Anything.” The problem, of course, will be getting even some Americans to agree on anything, much less pulling together toward it.
Let us check in on reality for a moment and recall that this is the same party that has spent the past four years obstructing, tearing down, destroying, lying, and denigrating all who disagree with them. This is the same party that has wasted years and untold millions prosecuting a proven hoax about Russian collusion. This is the same party that just might have committed untold numbers of crimes in stealing an election and disenfranchising half of America’s electorate. Go ahead, try the “there is no proof” deflection. Now we will all pull together. Not even the Democratic Party will pull together.
This magical party is off to a great start on unity. Their first agenda item is to stop dissemination of information on the Biden family scandal. Facebook and Twitter were assigned that task. Cut off conservative, or just plain truthful, comment. That’s a real bridge builder. Then there is the Trump supporters “enemies list” proposed by the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin. Make outcasts of all Trump supporters. That will build unity. Not to be outdone, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to see if she could go lower with the “Trump Accountability” site. Threats of childish retribution are a perfect conversation starter at unity rallies.
I hope no one gets too used to Joe Biden because he is failing fast. He is having trouble reading a teleprompter and working even a half-day. So where does that lead? How long will it be before the radical left starts cooking up a 25th Amendment deal with the vice president, to declare the president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office?” Not long. Another great step toward unity.
Our writer from dreamland speaks of placing certain initiatives on hold until after the mid-terms when the Senate can be turned Democratic. The reality is that America, after witnessing the apparent theft of the presidential election and then watching the inevitable disintegration of the republic for the next two years, will be hard pressed to leave a single one of the 12 Democratic senators up for election in office and will also turn the House solidly Republican. In any case, the odds are remote Biden will still be president by then, and Harris is a sure loser.
I’m sure people would like to know exactly to what foreign policy shambles Stout’s op-ed refers? Turning off the tap of U.S. money? Terminating bad trade deals? Withdrawing from a terrible Iran nuclear deal? Defeating ISIS? Three peace treaties in the Mideast? Getting our allies to pay for part of their defense? What would Biden do? Return to sending pallets of cash to people in the middle of the night? Supporting our foreign service like he did our ambassador in Benghazi? Tolerate human rights abuses and human trafficking like he and Barack Obama did?
No one has ever taxed an economy to prosperity, but our economically challenged writer seems to think Biden will do this by reimposing the taxes Trump cut that produced the greatest economy in the world.
The laundry list of international organizations and alliances Stout lists that Biden would support are a veritable cornucopia of liberal wishes from international gun control to international climate control and redistribution of American wealth. Anything but helping Americans.
Apparently, between naps, Biden is scheduled to abandon the border wall and control the throngs of illegal immigrants with TV cameras and “technology,” all the while sitting in socially distanced and masked groups singing “Kumbaya.”
Our writer of bliss and happiness sees as the biggest threat to this eternal happiness under a Biden presidency Trump tweeting from Florida. I guess he failed to notice the four years of rampages, illegal obstruction, perjury, media malfeasance, and riots by the peaceful demonstrators of his party.
All this, and Biden has the temerity to even say the word unity?
Pray for this nation. It faces dark days ahead.
Dave Ball is vice chairman of the Republican Party of Washington County and a Peters Township councilman.