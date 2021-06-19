The deadly plague of Marxism is invading Washington County and has begun to infect our schools and businesses. It’s not called Marxism, of course, it’s called Critical Race Theory (CRT), but they are one and the same.
Critical race theory is race-based Marxism and is racist to its core. It teaches race-based hatred in the name of “anti-racism.”
Critical race theory, Marxist racism, is the policy of the Biden government. Joe Biden has espoused it in education funding proposals. Critical race theory is mandatory education in the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Treasury Department and Sandia National Laboratories. Employees are being indoctrinated that “all white people contribute to racism” and that “white male culture is equivalent to the KKK and White Supremacists.” Is this more than a bit frightening?
First-grade schoolchildren are being forced to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities and rank themselves according to their power and privilege. They are being taught to hate each other based on skin color. Teachers are forced to rank themselves on an “oppression matrix.”
Critical race theory is not being taught as an academic concept; it is being compelled as an operational imperative – comply or be crushed. Americans are being divided into classes based on skin color. Those classes are being divided as oppressor or oppressed. Americans are being turned against Americans. Active discrimination is now official government policy. CRT is, simply put, an overt plan to resegregate America. How else can it be described?
How is this happening? In large measure because many Americans are afraid to speak up on social and political issues. A Cato Poll (July 2020) found 77% of conservatives are afraid to share their political or social views publicly for fear of reprisal. It’s gotten worse since then. Others fear workplace “equity and inclusion” departments that have become today’s thought police. Still others are afraid that speaking up will brand them as guilty of “racism” or as being “white supremacists.”
There is also the lack of understanding about what critical race theory is. Many do not understand that CRT seeks to rip out all that is good with our democracy and replace it with the failed oppression and class divide of Marxism.
So what do we do about critical race theory? We stamp it out. We oppose it at every level. We confront its proponents. We say no.
Like any evil, those who espouse CRT must be confronted with facts and forced to defend the indefensible. They are masters of obfuscation so make them come out in the open and say clearly what they believe for all to hear. Do they really believe it is right to separate first-graders into “oppressed” and “oppressor” groups and to teach them to hate each other? Is that what we want?
What is to be gained by forcing teachers to teach the lie that all white people are racists and white supremacists and by forcing white business people to attend mandatory “reeducation camps” and being forced to “confess” their white privilege, whatever that is?
As evil as critical race theory is, it is tempting to say, “It can’t happen here,” but it can and it is. In the upcoming election, we have school board candidates who support CRT and we have school districts that have already been experimenting with facets of CRT.
We, as citizens, must confront all school board candidates, as well as current members, and find out exactly where they stand on CRT. Don’t let them hide behind feel good terms like “striving for racial equality,” “equity,” “social justice,” “diversity and inclusion” and “culturally responsive teaching.” These are all code words for teaching critical race theory. Don’t accept the old platitude that “school board work isn’t political, it’s community work.” It is now political. They made it political. Let them know wrong answers will mean new board members.
Ask your children what they are being taught. Listen carefully for words like “white privilege,” “oppression,” and “systemic racism.”
Watch out for curriculum that become heavy on “diversity.” Diversity is good, but it is a secondary value. Schools should be talking about and teaching those qualities that aim for excellence regardless of race.
Likewise, businesses need to concentrate on actions that create competitive excellence in their business rather than internal race-based hatred and strife as CRT does. Their shareholders should insist on this.
Most importantly, we, the people, need to have the courage to face down the Marxist revolutionaries. Marxism has never created anything other than suffering and failure. Look at China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela. CRT is Marxism. This is not the future we want.
Dave Ball is president of the Washington County Republican Party and a Peters Township councilman.