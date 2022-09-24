The restorative power of travel is something that never fails to amaze me. The feeling of casting off routine and being in unfamiliar surroundings is a balm that refreshes the mind and soul and recharges the psyche. This was brought back to me when I traveled recently to the outer banks of North Carolina with my wife and a group of friends. We traveled by car, which is preferable for achieving the feeling of distance that air travel doesn’t always capture.

