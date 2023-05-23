It’s hard for me to understand so many things I’m hesitant to list any of them here, but let’s start with one that hits home, ageism.
Don’t get me wrong, this is not going to be a “Wah wah, woe is me,” column. Just because I’m slightly older than dirt, I’m not looking for anyone to feel sorry for me. In fact, because my good doctors have elongated my life by at least 20 years more than would have been normal just a few decades ago, I’m thankful to be old. It just seems curious when everything has fallen into the gray areas of being politically acceptable or not that ageism has flourished so completely.
Racism, sexism, and lots of other -isms are specifically intended to serve one purpose, to undermine equality. Well, ageism is great for undermining the dignity and rights of older people. In fact, it seems like this may be the only -ism category that is not currently sacrosanct.
“He’s so old he played stick ball with James Madison,” was a reference I recently heard regarding a friend of mine. All comedians seem to revel in making fun of old people.
Let’s face it. Everyone wants to go to heaven, but nobody wants to die. So, getting older should be a thing all death-cowards should be celebrating. Believe me when I tell you, I’m having a lot more fun on this side of the grass, or at least I think I am. I’ll admit that after working in Florida for several years, I’m not crazy about gated communities, but that’s an entirely different conversation.
Despite all the progress we’ve made in combating discrimination and in promoting inclusivity, there are entire segments of sapiens that are not inclusive, not tolerant, love to discriminate, and are probably responsible for having automatic flushers put onto public toilets because they don’t flush. These folks seem to thrive on perpetuating harmful stereotypes either to make themselves feel better or to try to keep control of systems that absolutely favor them. But ageism? We vote, early and often.
Ageism manifests itself in numerous ways ranging from overt discrimination like, “You might qualify as a greeter at Walmart, but you’re not getting this job,” to subtle biases where, in the workplace, employees often face everything from reduced opportunities for advancement to forced early retirements. Some employers believe that older workers are incompetent, not productive, and much less adaptable than their younger employees. We all know that cuts both ways, and being completely anti-aging really can hinder the development of society when those older valuable skills and perspectives are overlooked.
Let’s face it. There are knuckleheads in every age group, and I’m not talking about people who are simply intellectually sharper than others. Think about the fact that some babies have their brains filled with absolutely worthless, horrendous information, and often grow up to believe they are actually right.
In some cultures, older people are respected, revered, and embraced for their deep experience and knowledge of life. In America, however, the opposite seems to be true. Chronological age does not determine a person’s value. Well, it might determine if they have saved a few more bucks, but that’s a different value equation.
We are not all frail, dependent, incapable of decision-making, non-contributors to society, and some older people do have valid opinions and relevant experiences that can help us navigate challenging situations.
Collaboration and dialogue between generations are key to overcoming ageism. If we can break down those barriers, we might be able to foster more understanding and appreciation for all the unique contributions each age group brings to the table. If we can create spaces where meaningful interactions can take place, we might dispel misconceptions and build bridges between generations. Or we may just have to teach them it’s polite to flush.
Nick Jacobs is a Windber resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.