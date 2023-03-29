Recently, we had the honor of volunteering with the Vetri Community Partnership in Philadelphia, a nonprofit organization that provides culinary and nutrition education programs, and with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. We learned about the importance of healthy meals for our physical and mental well-being while we learned to cook, packed bags of fresh produce for seniors living in low-income housing in West Philadelphia and packed meals for local Pittsburgh area students to take home during the weekend.

