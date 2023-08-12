The August doldrums will soon disappear and politics in Washington County will reclaim center stage.
Starting with the county fair, the focus will be on the critical two months leading up to the November election for county offices. This will be followed by a presidential campaign in 2024 that promises to place Pennsylvania in the middle of a political maelstrom unlike any other in the history of American politics.
While much of the nation dozes through 2023, Washington County faces a crossroads in county government. Republican Diana Irey Vaughan has decided to step down from her seat on the Washington County Board of Commissioners after 28 years of service. The dynamics of decision-making in the county will inevitably change.
If the Democratic team of Larry Maggi and Cecil Township Supervisor Cindy Fisher pull off a November victory, there will likely be a return to an administration familiar to voters, from recent decades of Democratic rule. A Maggi-Fisher majority would be characterized by no tax increases, moderate spending on essential needs, and little drama in the commissioners’ office. Civil servants in county government, who have been preparing resumes in anticipation of their termination, would breathe a sigh of relief.
A Republican victory in the commissioners race comes with greater uncertainty. Neither Nick Sherman nor Electra Janis has disclosed plans for restructuring the county government. However, over the past four years, Sherman was often displeased with the reasonable path taken by Irey Vaughan. He was sympathetic to the positions of radical election deniers who supported Donald Trump. Accordingly, no one is sure what action a Republican administration would take to placate these extremists.
In sizing up the commissioners race, there are several unknowns involving how residents will vote. First, could the trend from four years ago, when Republicans were elected to county offices, be reversed? Under this theory, the theft of funds by a Democrat in the clerk of courts office cost Democratic candidates many votes. Second, does the Republican advantage in voter registration preclude any opportunity for a Democratic victory? Third, will the infighting throughout the Washington County Republican Party cost them a seat on the board? Fourth, if the Maggi-Fisher team wins at the top of the ticket, will the row office officials also be replaced with Democrats?
Following this November’s results, we will have little opportunity to escape politics before the nation focuses on Pennsylvania and the presidential election of 2024. In addition, because of the razor-thin Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate, Republicans have identified incumbent Democrat Bob Casey as one of their top targets in 2024, bringing national attention to that contest. While city dwellers trend toward the Democrats and rural residents are overwhelmingly Republican, the swing suburbs now determine national elections. Thus, the presidential candidates must focus on suburban voters in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, and Georgia. Because the area surrounding Pittsburgh is considered suburban, our communities will garner unprecedented political advertising and campaign visits.
Although we are over a year from the presidential election, President Biden recently appeared in Philadelphia and his wife in Pittsburgh to take credit for low unemployment and the infrastructure bill. Former President Trump recently spoke at a campaign rally in Erie.
The battle to determine our next President is shaping up to be a rerun of 2020. The latest polling gives former President Trump a rating of over 50% among Republicans compared to 16% for his closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. President Biden has no serious Democratic opposition. No viable third-party candidate has yet appeared.
The last presidential campaign was a nasty affair. The post-election criminal conspiracy by Trump and his allies to overturn the Biden victory was unprecedented in American history. The 2024 campaign will be much worse. We are faced with a confrontation of victimhood and untruth vs. the rule of law.
When Trump presumably receives the nomination of his party next July, he might already be convicted of federal or state charges, or have been indicted in additional cases. His Save America political action committee spent more than $40 million on legal fees so far this year. Trump will play off these criminal trials to raise money and to energize his “always Trump” supporters. His campaign strategy will be to tear down the American legal system, along with federal law enforcement and to undermine support for Ukraine. If elected, Trump has made it clear he plans to seek revenge against those who brought charges against him. If Trump loses, there will be another claim of election fraud, and he will send his furious horde of election deniers back into the fray.
On the Democratic side of the equation, President Biden will be facing his own challenges. Congressional Republicans will use any specious claim of impropriety to bring impeachment proceedings against him. This will further muddy the election waters. Any uncertainty with the economy will loom large.
A continuous stream of national political commercials will start to run locally this November and accelerate during 2024. A vote from our area will be among the most sought-after in the country on Election Day.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.