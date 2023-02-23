February marks Black History Month, a month to commemorate the impact that African Americans have had on shaping this nation.
They have had the same impact on the development of the United States as white people have, but their accomplishments have been undermined and overshadowed greatly. An example of this is the fact that Black History Month is only one month, not to mention the shortest month of the year.
Respect for Black history is important not just for one month, but for the entire year. It is a way to honor the countless contributions and sacrifices that Black individuals have made throughout history. However, to truly pay respect to their legacy, it is important to recognize and celebrate Black history all year round. Black history is American history. This will provide a better understanding of the country’s history and heritage. A deeper appreciation of the experiences of Black Americans will help bridge cultural gaps, encourage empathy and foster a greater sense of unity within society. Moreover, it will give a voice to those who were once marginalized and help combat the erasure of their contributions.
Being an ally during Black History Month means taking active steps to support and uplift the Black community, especially in its celebration of its rich and diverse history and contributions to American society. As an ally, it is important to educate oneself about the history of Black people and understand the systemic barriers and challenges they still face today.
One of the ways to be an ally during Black History Month is by amplifying Black voices and perspectives. This can be done by sharing resources, articles, and media created by Black individuals, attending events and discussions hosted by Black organizations, and engaging in conversations about Black history and experiences. Allies can also make a conscious effort to support Black-owned businesses, artists, and cultural events.
Another important aspect of being an ally is to actively challenge and speak out against systemic racism, discrimination, and bias when they are encountered. This can be done by interrupting microaggressions, speaking up against biased policies, and supporting initiatives and legislation aimed at promoting equality and justice for Black people.
It is also crucial for allies to understand that their support should not be limited to Black History Month but should be an ongoing commitment. Being an ally is not just a one-time act, but rather a continuous effort to educate oneself, hear Black voices, and work towards creating a more equitable society.
Black History Month should be celebrated by everyone. It should not be confined just one month and should not be acknowledged solely by African Americans. People of all kinds, colors, genders, backgrounds should all honor the month of February as an ally to African Americans and recognize the adversity they have faced during the history of the United States.
Iain Callan is a junior at Washington High School. Callan was one of two high school winners of the 13th Black History Month essay contest sponsored by the Washington Health System Teen Outreach.
