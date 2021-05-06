Joe Biden spent a nauseating 64 minutes reading a love letter to fringe leftists from his teleprompter on April 28. Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris did their best jack-in-the-box imitations behind him, jumping up to applaud approximately once per minute. Chuck Schumer, making better use of his time, was asleep in the front row. After all that exercise, Nancy didn’t have the energy left to rip up the speech at its conclusion, which would have been a truly fitting gesture.
Most of the very few viewers were, understandably, Democrats. A CNN poll out the following morning showed only 51% gave the speech a positive reaction, lower than Trump’s first speech. When you can’t sell your toadies, there is a problem.
I will not waste time on Biden’s most obvious lies, they being his desire to unite Americans, his comments about Jan. 6, his comments about magazines that hold “100 rounds and can be emptied in a second,” about “white supremacist nationalists” being the most dangerous terrorist organizations in America today, about the great economy he has created and about saving the U.S. from COVID.
Biden spoke directly to the radical left. His proposals were devoid of any attachment to reality. They were the usual Democrat “Big Promise – Big Spend” ideas on how to bloat government. Everything he talked about, at its core, was about expanding government control over the lives of American citizens. His plans focused on dumping trillions of dollars into delusional projects related to the Green New Deal.
According to Biden, in less than 100 days, his keen mind and amazing vision has created everything good in this nation. Nothing good is the result of the hard work of the previous administration. He, and he alone, created the coronavirus vaccine, he created the plan to get people inoculated. His vision is putting people to work.
Around us, we see his administration ratcheting up regulation on the energy industry, instituting bans on fracking, attacking the First and Second Amendments and pretty much opening the southern border. We see the House passing a voting bill that would, if enacted, federalize voting and assure there would never again be an honest election. We see Biden and his administration trying to pack the Supreme Court with radical liberal activist judges. We see increasing censorship in Big Tech. We see the use of federal agencies such as the Department of Justice and Treasury again becoming mechanisms to stifle anyone who disagrees with the Biden administration. We see Biden continuing to cozy up to China and to ignore both their humanitarian offenses and their economic marauding. His economic policies, in only 100 days, have already pushed the economy to the brink of inflation.
Somehow, all of the above escaped mention in Joe Biden’s 64-minute trip through Marxist fantasy land that night.
The news media Thursday morning, not surprisingly, didn’t mention any of it. There was not one derogatory shot at Biden whereas there would have been entire articles filled with cheap shots at former President Trump. The media did everything but propose him for sainthood. Not one writer that I could find critically examined any of his proposals as to what its real impact would likely be or its real cost. There were only a couple minor mentions of potential inflation. No one asked how Biden could square 10 million illegal aliens in the job market with raising the minimum wage. There are so many unasked questions. They are all too busy fawning over the president.
As Friday dawned, the media had forgotten his eminently forgettable speech and was off to other lunacy, like CNN’s Gloria Borger claiming Operation Warp Speed happened under Biden and trying to cover up the racial slurs tossed at Sen. Tim Scott by liberals after his eloquent rebuttal speech.
Dave Ball is chairman of the Washington County Republican Party and a Peters Township councilman.