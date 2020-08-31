Joe Biden’s acceptance speech at the Democratic convention made a strong appeal that he is the candidate that can end the dangerous polarization threatening American democracy. To achieve this goal he must do more to convince white, blue-collar, working-class voters who flocked to Donald Trump in 2016 that he has their back on several fundamental issues.
A perceptive cousin of mine with open-minded political views recently took a road trip to visit other members of our family. At our home he quietly listened to progressive views and the case to elect Biden president. At his sister’s home, where she and her husband are apolitical, not a word was spoken about the upcoming election. Ending his journey at his brother’s home he heard the case for reelecting Donald Trump.
What struck him most about his experience were the reasonable arguments made by family members on both political spectrums. It sounded to him nothing like the attack ads on television, the talking heads on cable networks or the outrageous Facebook posts. He returned home with renewed faith that American democracy can be mended.
I am reminded of a recent day in American politics I will never forget: Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. That afternoon, former President Bill Clinton made a surprise visit to Democratic Headquarters in Washington County. He spoke for 20 minutes about the need to separate Trump from his prospective voters while canvassing throughout the county. He cautioned the assembled Democratic volunteers to be courteous to these voters and to listen to their grievances.
Later that same evening, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke at a private fundraiser. She referred to half of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables” with racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic views. Of course her comments went viral, which in my view, contributed to her loss in November 2016.
The positions taken by the Clintons could not have been more opposite. Granted, separating a presidential candidate from his supporters is no easy task in the age of social media. However, it must be done in a pluralist democracy with divergent interest groups. Biden’s campaign must not permit the president’s outlandish conduct to get in the way of tapping into an important segment of the electorate, the white, blue-collar working class, who under the thin veneer of Trumpism, are Democrats at heart.
In supporting Trump it has not been difficult for many lifelong Republicans to ignore his personality or what he says. Their focus is on the actions he has taken regarding issues like tax cuts for the wealthy, elimination of regulations, abortion and far right judicial appointments.
In addition to lifelong Republicans and evangelicals, a new breed of populist makes up the Trump coalition. Unlike traditional Republicans, these voters often like Trump for his rhetoric in attacking established principles and institutions. Presumably, these individuals are the supporters that Hillary Clinton was placing in her “basket of deplorables.” This overgeneralization was a mistake. Biden is in a position to take up the concerns of these voters and to champion the revitalization of the middle class.
Among many Democrats, modern populism has been mischaracterized as including only those who are bigoted and xenophobic. While these individuals do exist as part of Trump’s base, there is also a higher ground of white working-class populism that voted for Trump in 2016. These voters can be brought into the Biden coalition.
Many 2020 populists exhibit four basic traits: 1) they believe the traditional two political parties are ignoring them; 2) they are trapped in a perpetual economic downturn; 3) they see themselves besieged by elites and outsiders; and 4) they are disillusioned with political establishments.
In short, many of today’s populists want to be recognized as a white working-class interest group that is seeking a better quality of life for their families. There is no reason that a Biden administration cannot fashion policies to address these concerns.
A thick vein of populism runs through the history of American politics. It originated with the rise of the egalitarian and often racially inclusive People’s Party in the 19th century Midwest. While never reaching the White House, the People’s Party had input into the direct election of U.S. senators as well as with women’s right to vote. The New Deal, civil rights and LBJ’s Great Society programs all show hallmarks of the original populist platform.
Traditional Republicans will stay with Trump out of convenience, to gain whatever political advantage is tied to his administration. It is true that some populists have bought into the illiberal nativist philosophy of an imagined “people” against all the “others” and will continue to view the president as their savior. Nevertheless, as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren understood better than most, the growing influence of a larger white working-class populism is more in line with Democratic than Republican principles.
Biden rose to power championing working-class values and by opposing Republican goals which favor big money and Wall Street elites. In many respects he is the poster child for working-class populism. Through proper campaign messaging, he can gain an important election advantage and pave the way for a presidential administration with broad appeal and support.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.