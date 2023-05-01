Our country’s unique love affair with guns has begun to harm us in a new way as we see one instance after another of individuals who mistakenly went onto a property being shot by an armed homeowner who lives in fear.
Many have apparently taken state Castle Doctrine laws to mean, “If you come onto my property for any reason, and without regard to whether you are planning to harm me in any way, I have the right to shoot you. If you die, that is on you. You should not have trespassed.”
Will we get any help from lawmakers to address the surging rate of gun homicides, maimings, and mass murders? Not in Pennsylvania. Although the State House is now in the support of Democrats who could advance gun legislation, the State Senate is firmly in the grip of Republicans, 28-22. The GOP is the party whose candidates are consistently endorsed by the National Rifle Association for their extreme pro-gun positions.
My state senator, Camera Bartolotta, is one of them.
She has no interest whatsoever in addressing the gun angle. To her, what must be dealt with is only mental health issues and training for law enforcement officials and security personnel. When I have challenged her on her Facebook page, her response has been that we already have over 100 gun laws on the books.
Bartolotta’s disgraceful voting record on guns is as follows, courtesy of Ballotpedia:
Authorizes gun owners and organizations to challenge local guns laws that are stricter than state law
Authorizes municipalities and counties to be sued for gun ordinances
Expands concealed carry laws
Authorizes municipalities and counties to be sued for gun ordinances
Limits the governor’s ability to restrict firearm access during a disaster emergency
Classifies shooting ranges, sportsman clubs, hunting facilities, and firearm businesses as “life-sustaining”
Establishes hunting regulations on Sundays
Authorizes schools to arm security guards
Requires surrender of firearms in protection abuse situations
Authorizes teachers to carry firearms on school property
There is no magic bullet to prevent all or even most gun homicides, but why do we continue to make it easy for the depraved to kill? Why does Pennsylvania not enact a red flag law, increase the age at which one may purchase a firearm, impose a significant waiting period to secure a firearm, require training in the use of the gun, test a gun owner for his or her mental capacity as we require of prospective law enforcement officers, ban the sale of military-grade weapons to civilians, ban the manufacture of high-capacity magazines, and require that a lost or stolen gun must be reported? Every amendment to the Constitution has limitations, and the Second Amendment is no different.
Perhaps we must wait for mass carnage to take place closer to home before anything more than thoughts and prayers are the response to our epidemic of gun violence.
Oren Spiegler is a Peters Township resident.
