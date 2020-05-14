In all my years in public service, there has not been a crisis that has had such wide-ranging effects. What started as a disease in a foreign land has now advanced throughout our great nation. With the spread of COVID-19 has come disbelief and fear which has grown into frustration and anger.
As a Washington County commissioner, I have heard from those who are petrified of catching this disease. I have heard from residents who have lost their income, waiting to receive unemployment and stimulus funds while struggling to provide for their families. I have heard from business owners who are uncertain if they will be able to reopen even as stay-at-home orders are relaxed. I have heard from residents who are desperate to work again. Most tragically, I have heard from residents who have lost loved ones.
Every circumstance I have listened to has shown me how multifaceted the challenges are that we face. Beyond my commitment to my oath of office, I am compelled to ensure everyone’s safety while maintaining access to basic needs and promoting our businesses to keep our economy strong.
When contemplating how to balance everyone’s needs, I am reminded of the foundations that make our country great. The root of all governing leaders’ decisions is and always should be the Constitution.
When the governor issued a statewide stay-at-home order, all of Washington County complied. We sheltered in place, practiced social distancing and were able to keep the number of infections low through this cooperation.
Now the time has come to reopen, and the decision on how we do so should rest at the county level. This is why we’ve joined and filed suit with Greene, Butler, and Fayette counties against the governor and the secretary of health. While the state’s plan is well intended, it fails to address our local circumstances. It strips our residents of their basic rights, and, in my opinion, is a constitutional overreach.
I understand things cannot go back to what we once knew as “normal,” and precautions must be taken, but we must ask at what cost? Should we be jeopardizing our entire economy when our medical community has not been overwhelmed? A balance must be struck so that residents of Washington County can provide for their families in a safe manner.
Diana Irey Vaughan is chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners.