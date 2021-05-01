Editor’s note: Gryffyn Jones, a home-schooled student in seventh grade, is the first-place winner of the 2021 Law Day Essay Contest, sponsored by the Washington County Bar Association, Bar Foundation and Observer-Reporter. This year’s theme focused on “Advancing the Rule of Law.” A complete list of Law Day contest winners appears on Page D4.
Examples of the Rule of Law are endless, dating back to our Nation’s earliest days. From the mayhem of the Whiskey Rebellion to the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, but most recently, during the Capitol Rioting. This is a good example of why a President must uphold the law having the highest office of the land for our Nation. Small subgroups with small agendas collectively add up to mob strength, thus risking the overpowering of our government. We are a nation governed by justice, not by fear and intimidation. No one is exempt from law, especially and specifically the President of the United States of America. He should not use social media platforms as weapons or rallying methods, nor should he appeal to a dangerous minority for the support of his agenda. He should not fuel a fire with false statements or put aside the Nation for his or his family’s personal gains. This could be a very dangerous position for him to take as was witnessed in this past year.
The Rule of law must maintain a united front regardless of which political party holds office at any level of government. Our freedoms entitle us to choose fair and just people to represent us collectively. We have constitutional rights that protect us from higher authority and misuse of power. If political unrest exists, mayhem erupts, with everyone thinking their belief is the “Rule.” Police lose authority and credibility, risking our lawful existence. Rule of law must be upheld, households should respect the law and authorities, states should enforce and uphold the law. On the federal level the law should be applied as documented.
Without the rule of law advancing with each generation, we lose our great country. We will lose our freedoms and we will lose our respect for humanity. What I witnessed with the capitol riots was a complete breach of the Rule of Law and a sad day in the history of this great Nation. I am hopeful that our futures never witness such a lawless event again.
Gryffyn Jones is the son of Cary and Kristen Jones of Washington.