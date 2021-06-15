For over 20 years, Washington County’s economic growth has benefitted from a unique collaboration between the business community and county government. This partnership formed in 1999 and combined the Washington County Chamber of Commerce – representing the private sector – and the Washington County Board of Commissioners – representing the public sector – to work together to coordinate economic development projects in the county and, more importantly, reduce duplicative efforts among organizations for the benefit of the customer.
Prior to the partnership’s formation, the county employed its own economic development director to work with the county’s authorities and departments on economic development projects. At the same time, the chamber, as a private entity, was performing the same functions to encourage the same business investment. This duplication of services was not only an inefficient use of taxpayer dollars and member resources, but also created confusion for the businesses seeking to locate or expand in the county as they were uncertain which organization to work with to complete their business investment project.
As Washington County was already familiar with successful public/private partnerships with the development of Southpointe Business Park, it became apparent that having two competing entities was detrimental to the county’s growth and discouraging to companies wanting to expand in the area. It was also worth noting that other agencies and authorities were also duplicating services by attempting to offer similar programs such as county marketing, site selection and industrial park development. In fact, the chamber itself was exploring developing an industrial park at the time – an effort it had nor the capability or resources at the time to accomplish. While all these intentions were good, the benefits of a customer-focus initiative were not realized.
The partnership resolved these concerns by the county designating the county chamber as the one stop resource for businesses to contact when pursuing expansion projects. While the role made sense as chambers of commerce are often the first organizations businesses contact for site selection and financial assistance, it also allowed the chamber to serve as the county’s marketing arm as well as leverage its relationships with financial institutions and other agencies offering economic assistance. And with the chamber concentrating its efforts on a single point of contact, county marketing and financial assistance, the county’s public authorities could now focus their capabilities and resources on working with real estate developers on large-scale projects such as new industrial parks and brownfield revitalizations. Organizations were now encouraged to “do what they do best,” and the savings to Washington County taxpayers was significant.
The collaboration of government and chamber working together for over two decades has realized tremendous results in business investment in the county. Last year alone and amid the pandemic, the partnership was able to account for 73 new economic and infrastructure projects totaling over $281.0 million in new capital investment in our economy. However, the partnership did not achieve these successes alone. In addition to the work of the chamber and Commissioners Diana Irey Vaughan, Larry Maggi and Nick Sherman; economic development organizations, elected officials, municipal leaders, real estate professionals and job training agencies in Washington County have all worked tirelessly – and collaboratively – to accomplish these results for our local economy and our citizens. And as the partnership enters its third decade, this foundation of cooperation will allow our economy to emerge stronger from the pandemic and ready for new opportunities.
Jeff Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency.