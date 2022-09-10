When engaged in a political campaign, it is never a good idea to insult half the people in America. Joe Biden is doing just that, repeatedly. He is calling Republicans “semi-fascists” and comparing the GOP to terrorists, Nazis and threats to our democracy. Biden’s new favorite term referring to patriotic Republicans seems to be “the Ultra MAGA.” Nancy Pelosi has chimed in, using “enemies of the state” and “domestic enemies.”
Name calling is a typical childish response when you have nothing more adult to say, and the Democrats do not. The Democrats have absolutely nothing upon which to campaign. They certainly cannot run on their record of accomplishment, for they have accomplished nothing. The economy is in shambles, inflation has skyrocketed, people are having trouble feeding their families, their preposterous Democratic teachers unions have destroyed our educational system, our children have lost two years of development with COVID mandates, our foreign relations are a mess, our cities are burning, law and order is crumbling, our borders are wide open, drug trafficking is rampant, and on and on.
Biden and the Democrats are calling Republicans racists, haters, terrorists, threats to law and order and threats to democracy. Pure delusion. Does anyone see mobs of Republicans burning cities, opening borders, looting stores, creating sanctuary cities, allowing free entry of drugs into our country, turning federal agencies into political enforcers and electing district attorneys who let criminals run free?
The Democrats have to run on hate. They hate everyone who isn’t them.
There is another and more ominous reason for the hate campaign. Scandal is rapidly consuming the Democrats and is about to erupt. They can no longer control the Hunter Biden laptop, Russian collusion and FBI corruption narratives. They are too big, too messy and involve too many top people.
The laptop is real. That’s a fact. Much of what is on it has been corroborated and much more awaits revelation. It is reportedly sensational, possibly engulfing many more government elites.
A cadre of more than 20 whistleblowers in the FBI are said to be ready to testify that the FBI deliberately ignored the Biden laptop until after the election. People familiar with the contents of the laptop say timely revelation of its contents could have been an election game changer. Polls verify that.
Extensive summaries of the Durham investigation clearly map the many people involved in the Steele Dossier scam and the lies told by the FBI to the FISA Court and others. Direct ties to the Clinton campaign appear to be emerging.
The case is gaining clarity that the entire government establishment was dedicated to protecting Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton, electing Joe Biden and persecuting Donald Trump. Virtually all of the federal law enforcement structure has become politicized and becoming the personal security apparatus of the president and the Democratic Party.
So here is the situation. The magnitude and scope of politicization and corruption in the FBI and Department of Justice is, by all reports, staggering. The corruption is said to reach everywhere. The genie seems too far out of the bottle to contain. When the Republicans take at least the House and maybe also the Senate, they will have the ability to form investigative committees with subpoena power. When that happens, the rot will be exposed to sunlight, so the Democrats are desperate to do everything they can to block exposure.
Here is where the current program to define Republicans as fascists, domestic terrorists, white nationalists and threats to the nation comes in. Building this cloud of hate will, the Democrats hope, justify the use of force against them to stifle the revelation of the damaging information and the ability to act upon it. They need to be able to raid offices, destroy information, intimidate witnesses and generally suppress opposition, violently if necessary. That’s what we saw at Mar-a-Lago and all the other SWAT team raids to serve warrants.
The clear campaign message is “we hate you.” “We want you to know we can use the force of the government to beat you into submission any time we please.” They don’t care about a platform or a plan for America. They don’t care about the law. For Democrats, it is all about getting one man – Donald J. Trump.
This was the clear message of Biden’s completely unhinged message Sept. 1. He declared war on America. He threatened to use the American military against Americans who opposed him. If you are not afraid of coming tyranny, you should be. It’s real.
The Democrats are scared to death about the building Red Wave. The Wave is the one thing that can drown their heinous plan and expose their treachery. The Red Wave is the grassroots Republicans who are saying we have had enough being lied to, enough destruction of America. We saw the greatness of America under President Trump. The greatness of American is what MAGA is and we want it back.
Dave Ball is chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.