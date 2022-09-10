Dave Ball

Ball

When engaged in a political campaign, it is never a good idea to insult half the people in America. Joe Biden is doing just that, repeatedly. He is calling Republicans “semi-fascists” and comparing the GOP to terrorists, Nazis and threats to our democracy. Biden’s new favorite term referring to patriotic Republicans seems to be “the Ultra MAGA.” Nancy Pelosi has chimed in, using “enemies of the state” and “domestic enemies.”

