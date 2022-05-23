Although Memorial Day is next week, Washington County’s tourism season started early this year with two significant milestones, the 20th anniversary celebrations of both the Washington Symphony Orchestra and Washington Wild Things. Each of these community assets has substantially contributed to the growth of our tourism industry and the quality of life in our county.
The Washington Symphony Orchestra (WSO) was founded in 2002 to provide our citizens with quality musical performances that entertain and educate attendees. Since their first concert, the orchestra has placed an emphasis on offering performances that feature current or familiar works. Their intent is to increase the listeners’ appreciation for music through accessible pieces at concerts held in comfortable venues. In fact, their well-attended 20th Anniversary Concert was recently hosted at the Washington County Fairgrounds. They have also performed at the Monongahela Aquatorium, the Main Street Pavilion in the city of Washington and at Pennsylvania West University-California Convocation Center. This July, the WSO will take the stage outdoors during the Whiskey Rebellion Festival in Washington and in Peterswood Park in Peters Township. Both these events are open to the public through sponsorships provided by Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency. By exposing people to excellent music performed by local artists, the WSO enriches the lives of our citizens and our community.
Washington County also has a long and storied history as a center of minor league baseball. Both the Washington Generals and Washington Red Birds called our area home in the early 20th century and building on that foundation, local business leaders were determined to bring professional baseball back to the county for the 21st century. They found success with the establishment of the Washington Wild Things in 2002. The team played their first game at Wild Things Park on May 29, 2002, and over the past 20 years, they have provided countless evenings of baseball and entertainment to fans from around the greater Pittsburgh region. Adding to the excitement of their 20th anniversary season, the team is set to host the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game on July 20.
The Wild Things have not confined the stadium to only baseball, however. They have opened the field to countless concerts, high school and college baseball, softball and even PONY League exhibition games. The development of the stadium has also created a catalyst for economic development in North Franklin Township, attracting businesses to locate near the field. The Wild Things have become more than a baseball team. They are an economic driver.
The tourism industry in our county is represented by countless organizations with each one uniquely contributing to our economy. This could not be more evident than in the achievements of the Washington Symphony Orchestra and Washington Wild Things over the last two decades. Their viability is a testament to the value they bring to our community, and perhaps equally, the importance that our community places on their continued success. The American Spirit Lives Here and it thrives in the concert halls and base paths of Washington County.
Jeff Kotula is president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency.