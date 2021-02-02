In 2020 the United States was stress-tested to its limits by the pandemic, social unrest, the chaotic White House and the disruptive presidential election. It is not too early to look ahead, with some optimism, to what the economic, social and political recovery might look like later in 2021.
Many pundits will tackle this forward-looking task at the national level. My commentary will attempt do the same for Washington County. It is my view that with some carefully managed cultivation our local “green shoots” of post-pandemic recovery will flourish this spring and beyond.
First, consider pandemic relief at the local level. For most of us this means receiving our inoculation against COVID-19. Keeping residents informed on the status of the vaccine roll-out has been confusing at best and nonexistent at worst. Each state seems to have taken a different muddled path with planning even more obtuse at the local level.
Washington County government and local media must do better. It is no longer enough to report new COVID-19 infections and the number of deaths within our county borders. There should now be a daily press release reporting the number of completed inoculations with clear instructions for those eligible to receive a shot, along with locations and schedules. The elderly living alone are often not computer literate to locate and fill out online applications. They will require hands-on assistance to arrange an appointment and may need help with transportation to receive their inoculation.
Vaccine information may change as conditions and availability are altered. All citizens have a right to be kept informed about the latest strategy. This approach will lower anxiety and increase transparency. It goes without saying that to encourage participation elected officials should be publicly vaccinated when it is their turn in the roll-out.
Our county leaders must also demonstrate a strong and vocal buy-in toward infection prevention by enthusiastically supporting President Biden’s 100-day mask mandate as a “patriotic duty.” This includes all county residents, even those who have already been inoculated or who have avoided mask wearing in the past as a political statement. Leadership by example and through encouraging words will make a difference in this next phase to defeat the virus. Only the continued simple prescription of mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing will save lives and restore the local economy with minimal delay.
There are several moving parts to Washington County’s economic recovery following the pandemic. First, economic aid must flow freely to the plethora of small businesses impacted by prolonged loss of revenue. To the extent that federal and state programs fall short, the county must be prepared to step in and to offer this aid for struggling employers. When other sources of funding are available the county should provide free services to guide business owners in the application process to receive these funds.
Fifty-four million Americans have faced food insecurity during the soon-to-be yearlong pandemic. Washington County has suffered more than its share. County leaders must continue to publicize the continued need for food distribution and financial contributions to the food bank. County funds should be utilized to supplement private contributions until Washington County has recovered.
Oil and gas companies are experiencing a limited resurgence as OPEC works to restrict supply and support the price of hydrocarbon products. The local fracking industry can benefit from this trend by using common sense to regulate drilling until the economy has a sustained, post-pandemic recovery.
Washington County must look past the “boom or bust” fracking industry and encourage the local development of “new economy” businesses such as renewable energy and technology. This forward-looking policy will provide for commercial expansion, new employment and a tax base for the next generation of county residents.
The Washington County court system has sustained significant postponements and delays due to the inability to schedule both criminal and civil jury trails. It is important that county and state officials work with the courts to hire staff, senior judges and to provide temporary courtrooms to reduce the backlog. The old legal adage that “justice delayed is justice denied” has never been more relevant.
Washington County was fortunate that the civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd and others at the hands of police officers did not erupt into local violent confrontations. However, the past summer of protest should serve as a warning that the county is not immune and should be proactive in addressing racial concerns. I have long advocated for a county diversity commission as a starting point. Now is the time to dedicate resources to this initiative.
The public sector including local governments have learned a great deal over the past 12 months. It would be a mistake to not take advantage of this knowledge to hasten our recovery. Now is the time to pull out the hoe and plant some “recovery” seeds and “unity” bulbs. Both efforts will surely result in green shoots followed by the beautiful blooms of a new Washington County renaissance.
Gary Stout is a Washington attorney.