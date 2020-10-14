As we enter the homestretch of the 2020 presidential election, Pennsylvanians have received the attention of the entire nation, yet again. Joe Biden’s campaign has now announced they will finally start an effort to knock on doors in the Keystone State. With one month to go, one must ask, why? Why start now?
Trump Victory has momentum on the ground, and it’s no marginal difference we are talking about. In fact, Trump Victory has already passed the nine-millionth voter contact in Pennsylvania and continues to break records every single week. Our army of trained volunteers have knocked on 1.5 million doors in Pennsylvania before Joe Biden’s team has knocked on a single door in the state. Now, the Biden campaign has suddenly decided that talking with voters might actually matter. This is not a revolutionary concept; the hard-working voters of the Keystone State expect candidates to be responsive to those who elect them and for presidential campaigns to run real campaigns. So far, one has refused while the other has blown it out of the water.
Why the sudden change? What is different about knocking on doors now than this summer? Nothing, except that the Biden campaign finally sees what we knew all along – talking with voters in person matters. You cannot run for president of the United States and refuse to face those who would elect you. Biden and his campaign have spent months hiding from Pennsylvanians and displayed an overall tasteless and tacky disregard for engaging with voters. No matter how many doors his campaign manages to start knocking on at this point, it is simply too late to make up the difference. Pennsylvanians have already seen how little Biden cares for our state.
I have the honor of serving as the Pennsylvania Trump State Chair, and I am proud to report that in this cycle, Trump Victory has already had hundreds of thousands of volunteer activations statewide. We have been on the ground since 2016 and we never left the state. Our volunteers are breaking voter contact records every week to reelect President Donald J. Trump and elect Republicans up and down the ballot.
With less than one month to Election Day, my primary focus – and that of all of our volunteers across Pennsylvania – is on our historic get-out-the-vote efforts. We have had firm health and safety protocols in place since we transitioned back to in-person efforts this June. While the Biden campaign is just getting started, we remain on the ground, full speed ahead to Election Day.
President Trump has never stopped fighting for us, and now it is our turn to fight for him. I encourage you and your family to reach out to your neighbors and your friends from church, school, and work to remind them that our values and our way of life are on the ballot this November. It is our turn to join the fight and run together to victory both for us and generations to come.
Pennsylvanians, remember that whether it is through an absentee ballot, mail-in ballot, or voting on Election Day this Nov. 3, it is critical that you join me in casting your vote for Trump – a president who is leading Pennsylvania through the Great American Comeback and delivers on his promises.
Bernie Comfort is Pennsylvania Trump State Chair.