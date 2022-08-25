For a multitude of reasons, teachers are leaving the profession at a significant rate – so much so that we are facing a teacher shortage. To further exacerbate the problem, since 2009, the number of newly issued in-state instructional teaching certificates has dropped by 71%, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
Not surprisingly, the pandemic made the shortage even worse. School leaders are sounding the alarm and expressing concern about their ability to appropriately staff instructional positions.
If we do not address the issue, students will face larger class sizes and more limited learning opportunities.
To right the ship, I sponsored legislation that was adopted as part of the Education Code for the 2022-23 state budget. It simplifies the process for out-of-state teachers to obtain certification in Pennsylvania while preserving the rigorous quality and training standards that were already in place for public school educators. It gives our students access to the quality teachers who will help them reach their full potential.
The legislation makes an out-of-state candidate who has completed any state-approved educator preparation program, including field placement/student teaching, from an accredited institution of higher education eligible for a comparable in-state instructional certification.
It also requires the PDE to recognize and accept out-of-state candidates’ qualifying scores on equivalent content tests toward the department’s testing and certification requirements.
Previously, the teacher certification system created a huge barrier for new state residents who wanted to share their talents and knowledge with the leaders of tomorrow, despite our schools being in dire need of experienced teachers. Now, there is a pathway for new residents who have experience to fill that need.
Also included in the Education Code is legislation I sponsored to allow students of brick-and-mortar charter schools, regional charter schools and cyber charter schools to enroll in concurrent college courses through an institution of higher education. Now every student in Pennsylvania has the same access to dual enrollment programs that increase the likelihood of continuing their education after high school, prepare them for academic success in college and even decrease the cost of college if they have fewer required courses to complete.
Every student deserves the opportunity to achieve the greatest success possible. We cannot let government regulations that limit their potential hold them back.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta represents the 46th Senatorial District, covering all of Greene County and parts of Beaver and Washington counties.
