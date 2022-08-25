O-R letters policy
We encourage letters to the editor. Submissions should be exclusive to the Observer-Reporter, and sent via email, though letters submitted by surface mail are accepted.
Letters must be signed, and the writer must include his or her address and phone number for verification. Unsigned letters will not be published. We do not accept open or third-party letters.
Letters are subject to editing for length, clarity, factual accuracy, grammar and taste, and should be no more than 400 words.
We will not publish more than one letter from a single person within a two-week period.
To submit a letter, email orletters@observer-reporter.com or send letters to Editorial Page Editor, Observer-Reporter, 122 S. Main St., Washington, PA, 15301.