Trump’s solution to gun violence impractical
Regarding the Squirrel Hill synagogue shootings, President Trump said, “If there were armed guards in the temple, they would have been able to stop him.”
Is he for real? His solution to prevent gun violence is to arm every school and place of worship?
Setting aside the utter impracticality of this approach, such a policy would only serve to engender more fear and more suspicion, which would lead where? More gun violence, perhaps?
The president’s simplistic and ill-informed remedies for most everything are leading this great and good country down a black hole. We can and must start a course correction Tuesday.
Despite this nonsense, we the people can still “form a more perfect union.”
Jackson Milhollan
Washington
When will the nightmare end?
“Punch him in the face,” “Knock the crap out of them,” “Lock her up,” “Lyin’ Ted,” “Horse face Stormy Daniels,” “Low I.Q. Maxine Waters,” and so on and so on.
Donald Trump’s attacks and insults are endless. Remember when he said there are good Nazis and white Supremacists? Anti-Semitism and other hate crimes have increased since Trump’s election. A rabid Trump supporter in Florida was arrested for sending pipe bombs to some of his most famous critics. Yet Trump accepts no responsibility for the toxic environment he has created. His Republican Party – the party of family values – remains silent.
When will the nightmare end?
Paul R. Pryor
Washington