In keeping abreast of votes in Congress, I note that my U.S. House Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, in his desire to do whatever his idol, Donald Trump, would want him to do, consistently comes down on the wrong side.
One of his most despicable votes was to prohibit the formation of a bipartisan commission to study and attempt to prevent a recurrence of the Jan. 6 Trump-led Capitol insurrection, which brought about the deaths and injuries of hundreds, including myriad police officers, and which desecrated our sacred Capitol.
The Democrats yielded to all of the demands of those on the opposite side of the aisle in the creation of such a commission, but that was not enough because it was determined by the GOP that as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "out of fealty to or fear of Donald Trump," the GOP support for the commission evaporated. No longer do we hear man-turned-mouse Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell boldly and accurately laying blame for the insurrection at the hands of its evil perpetrator.
The lives of every member of Congress and staff member who were present in the building on Jan. 6 were imperiled at the hands of the domestic terrorists who stormed the building with stunningly little resistance. A noose was erected and there were calls from the hoodlums to hang the vice president, whom they believed was being disloyal to the party because then-president Trump told them that he was. Mike Pence and his family fled the Capitol in the nick of time, thank God.
For those who follow him and review his Facebook page, it is obvious that Reschenthaler's full-time pursuit is to criticize, smear, and bring down the president whose legitimate election Reschenthaler sought to negate. In following Trump over a cliff, veteran Reschenthaler demonstrates that military service does not necessarily equate to patriotism, a love of American ideals and values, or democracy and truth.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township