Who starts their day by reading a print newspaper?
Around 1943, when I was in third grade, my teacher demanded we read the newspaper for current events, and she set aside 30 minutes each day to discuss current events. This included news about fighting during World War II. Men were drafted for a four- to- five-year service. These were mostly our uncles and some young fathers. Ever since, I became interested in the local newspapers, including the former Canonsburg Daily Notes, and Washington Observer and Washington Reporter, plus Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph on Sundays or Post-Gazette.
When WWII ended, in 1945, young men were still being drafted for a two-year service. In 1950, fighting started in Korea, until 1955. Before we knew it, in late 1955, more men were drafted for the Vietnam War, which ended in 1973, as well as the draft. News about any war seemed to fill up local newspapers, along with local news, such as write-ups and bridal pictures of local couples. We read the hospital admissions and discharges, births, and more, which helped readers learn about friends' life events and send special cards. There were death notices but rarely a picture, and the location for viewing was at their home, where a large funeral basket of flowers stood at the side of the door, on the front porch.
There were hardly any ads from grocers because prices were nearly the same no matter where you shopped. But, there were various social ads for enjoyment – roller skating, swimming, dancing, movies at theaters or drive-ins, bingo and special shows by local groups, etc.
As for political news, special reps from local papers attended school board or municipal meetings and gave details of the meeting in the newspaper. Those who buy the Observer-Reporter today will notice legal notices published by all taxing bodies. This is required by Pennsylvania law, and each posting is regarding zoning, planning, new development or additions, and should be of interest to every taxpayer of the advertised municipality or school district. You do not have to be an abutting neighbor to voice an opinion but keep an interest in what changes may be approved for your community. You have a voice at the meeting but no voting power. That is why you are wise to always elect qualified people for decision-making positions.
The O-R also continues the comic section that puts a smile on your face at breakfast time. Blondie and Dagwood is still a favorite. Then you take time to do the puzzles. Before you close the pages, the Observer has the most interesting article to read and keep memories alive – Today in History.
No house should be without a daily, print newspaper. The main intent for a newspaper should always be for reading social and political news while sitting in relaxation. If you feel the many pages cause excess garbage, then do what they did in past years: wrap your soupy garbage on each page to keep a neat trash bag.
Joann Diesel
Houston