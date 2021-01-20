The last four years brought a lot of people out to vote, and it was obvious that many were first-time voters. Some are not registered as Republican or Democrat, and that is legally acceptable.
The selection of all local government positions, such as county commissioner, township supervisor, city councilman, mayor, tax collector, and school director, as well as statewide positions should be of concern to every resident, tax-paying or not.
As a tax-paying resident of Washington County, you owe it to yourself and your family to choose the most qualified person for each of the above positions when terms expire. You, in a way, are their employer. Like any business, hiring starts with certain requirements – experience. Unfortunately, no elected position has any such requirement, except to be a resident. One year of residency in your municipality qualifies you for any position to be on the ballot. This is a state law and locally enforced.
You all have screamed loud and clear that many positions should have term limits. They do, but you, the voter, choose to reelect a candidate, extending their term that you want to be shortened. Sometimes it is best to reelect a person if they are doing a superior job, not by popularity alone.
Those elected are the voter's choice, a combination of Republican and Democrat voters, or others. Once seated, the governing official must not forget, he or she works for all residents and businesses within their voting boundaries. Further, you take an oath of office to uphold the laws, not campaign that you will make changes (against certain laws). If there are any new changes, they are made by the majority vote of the governing board, by resolution or ordinance. Most boards seek the advice of their solicitor before making certain changes.
As a voter, you are privileged to keep in touch with the elected branch of government – attend meetings, ask questions, make suggestions, and give a thank-you once in a while. You basically pay for their service through taxation and fees. Some employees are working by appointments, such as police and road employees, manager, office personnel, and zoning officer. At the first meeting each January, the board will make special board appointments, such as zoning and planning. As a resident and interested in any appointment, you need to submit your request to the governing board for consideration to serve. You do not need to be an active voter but some experience may be required by the board.
Research candidates before Election Day. That is the purpose of their campaigning. Your vote is your voice.
Joann Diesel
Houston