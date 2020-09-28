Younger Trump silent on issues during visit
I was struck by the Sept. 11 front-page coverage of Eric Trump’s visit to our local American Legion. As reported, his opening remarks referencing Joe Biden’s supporters across the street were: “These guys (apparently meaning “Eric’s guys”) could definitely take the guys across the street. I guess any one of these guys could take the guys across the street.”
One would hope that the younger Trump’s focus would have been a bit more on the topic issues of the day, of which there are many, rather than reflecting juvenile taunts barely worthy of a school playground. When one’s arguments are weak and communication skills limited, it seems resorting to physical innuendo is a natural default strategy. Clearly, Eric Trump went there quickly.
As most Americans realize, there is much riding on the upcoming election. Yet Mr. Trump addressed little of current relevance. Nowhere in the article did he address the enormous catastrophe playing out in front of us relative to COVID-19. With the death toll now over 200,000, it is natural to wonder if your reporter failed to document his remarks or, if in fact, he was silent on the subject. My guess is that your reporter is indeed competent, and he simply avoided the topic. To be fair, who among us would not avoid a subject so reflective of the utter incompetence of one’s father?
Nevertheless, to be as fair and balanced as possible, I agree with young Trump’s assertion that “it’s wrong to throw bricks at cops.” This kind of activity cannot be countenanced at any time or place in America. Just as shooting a man seven times in the back in front of his children cannot be countenanced. Nor the suffocation of a grown man. Or a woman shot to death in her own bed. Clearly, there’s a lot of improvement needed in what our society will countenance.
The young Mr. Trump has come and gone, and it will soon be up to the American people to decide whether the principles and tactics that he demonstrated and espoused here during his visit will be pursued by his father’s administration for another four years. Or not.
My fervent hope is that Americans have a reset of priorities. Do we want a comprehensive, practical strategy to solve the pandemic; address climate change; eradicate systemic racism; respect our military personnel who risk so much to keep us safe?
In 1984, Ronald Reagan campaigned for a second term on the theme that it was “Morning in America.” Regrettably, this optimism has been lost. However, it can return if we vote for the light rather than the darkness. It is unfortunate that Eric Trump would likely not appreciate the distinction. Just like his father.
Jackson Milhollan
Washington