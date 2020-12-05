Writer misses opportunity
I’ve been reading George Block’s outdoor columns in the Observer-Reporter for years. They are well-written and knowledgeable.
Recently, I’ve noticed Block has an issue with archery hunters and archery season. He has written on a number of occasions recently about the length of the archery season and how archers are getting so much more of the season and how archers have so much pull with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. I want to take this opportunity to set the record straight.
As a hunter, everyone has the same opportunity to pursue and hunt the game of their choice. Archery is no exception. The Pennsylvania Game Commission knows that the number of hunters is declining and they want to give hunters more opportunities to pursue the most popular game animal in Pennsylvania. By extending the archery season, this gives hunters more time afield.
Neighboring states allow hunting during the rut and it should be no different here in the Keystone State.
With the inclusion of the crossbow, every person now has an opportunity to go afield and pursue whitetail deer. Block talks about all the hunters who are complaining about the archery season, but it is the complete opposite with the people I talk to. They enjoy and embrace the new opportunities. Spending more time afield with family and friends is priceless, especially when time is so limited for so many. Most archery hunters are also rifle hunters who enjoy both ways of pursuing whitetail deer.
As a hunter, Block should thank the Pennsylvania Game Commission for the many new opportunities they are giving all hunters. If you’re waiting for rifle season to pursue the whitetail deer your missing out on some the most beautiful fall scenery and the best time to spend in Penn’s Woods.
Rob Ardeno
Amity