Words have meaning
I would suggest that the writer who criticized Gary Stout’s May 3 op-ed, “It takes a legion of heroes to conquer a plague,” distinguish between enunciation and semantics.
Words have meaning, and it is not too much to expect our leaders to take the time to learn the correct terminology. It is especially important to distinguish between viruses and bacteria, as they have entirely different treatments and outcomes. Indeed, it would have been helpful for the COVID Task Force to educate the public about viruses and bacteria. For example, 85% to 95% of sore throats are viral and therefore do not respond to antibiotics. However, people routinely pressure their doctors for antibiotics for sore throats. These antibiotics not only do no good, but may also produce resistant strains of bacteria due to the process of evolution.
Educational sources suggest that the recommended grade levels for learning the differences between viruses and bacteria is between grades 5 and 8. Yet many adults do not know the distinction. I guess this explains why someone as ill-informed as Donald Trump can be perceived as an expert.
John Moretti
Claysville