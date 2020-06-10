There will always be those few bad apples in any police department. But that doesn’t mean that all police officers are rotten. Most are dedicated, hard-working men and women who put their lives on the line every day to help keep our communities safe. Defunding the police would be nothing but counterproductive and will no doubt lead to budget cuts – leaving less officers on patrol. With fewer officers available when trouble strikes, people will start taking the law into their own hands. As a result, we will see more of the violence that has erupted since George Floyd’s death. Without the police, there will be nothing but anarchy.
JoAnn Lee Frank
Clearwater, Fla.