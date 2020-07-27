Will we learn from history?
In response to Gary Stout’s July 21 op-ed, “Monuments tell us little about history”: They came for the monuments, and the “woke” (a euphemism for the politically correct) applauded. Then they came for the history books, and it was too late to derail their effort to destroy a nation.
They vandalized and looted the cities, and the politicians tried to appease them. Then they headed for the sprawling suburbs and little towns, and there weren’t enough police to control them.
These kinds of destructive things have happened in nations before us. That calls to mind the words of George Santayana, who said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” That’s often paraphrased as, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
Will we learn from history or repeat it?
Richard Kauffman
Canonsburg{&end}