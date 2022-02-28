Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation of criminal activity in the Steele Dossier hoax is developing an increasingly clear picture of conspiracy among Clinton Campaign operatives and is moving ever closer to Hillary Clinton. There now seems little doubt that the Clinton cabal spied on the Trump campaign as well as on the Trump presidency.
In 2016, a series of allegations, supported largely by the Steele Dossier, alleged that President Trump conspired with the Kremlin to win the election. Today, five years later, the credibility of the Steele Dossier has gone up in smoke and it is accountability time.
It has been fairly well known since 2017 that the Steele Dossier was financed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, reportedly through the law firm Perkins Coie.
In March 2019, Robert Mueller submitted the report on his Russian investigation to Attorney General William Barr. The press had spent better than a year salivating at the prospect of what salacious things the report would contain about Trump.
The Mueller Report was, for them, a dud. It pretty much called the Steele Dossier a fabrication. Disappointed, the media chatter died down. No apologies, no contrition for jumping to unsupported conclusions, no self-examination for shoddy to non-existent journalism.
Segue forward to the Durham Report, which the left hoped would spotlight Trump as villain. It turned out to be a terrible week for the Democrats and probably for Hillary Clinton.
First, John Durham indicted Michael Sussman, a lawyer tied to Hillary Clinton, for lying to the FBI. The importance of Sussman’s indictment was, at first, not clear to most. Then, when Durham filed his second indictments, Sussman’s role became clear and pivotal. In Durham’s latest filing, the name of tech executive Rodney Joffe emerged. According to Durham, Joffe was involved in stealing information from Trump and his campaign and coordinated his efforts through Sussman. A big light shines at Hillary. The same networks that spent 2,634 minutes on the Mueller investigation have only mentioned the Durham probe 20 times in over three years.
Joffe, according to the Durham Report, worked for or with Sussman, Perkins Coie, the Clinton Campaign and the Democratic Party. In this role, according to Durham, he “exploited his access to non-public and/or proprietary internet data.” The data Joffe analyzed came from Trump Tower as well as Trump’s apartment building. This activity continued after Trump became president and included sensitive information.
The data that Sussman was trying to pass to the FBI and the CIA was purportedly “proof” that Trump was colluding with Russia (it wasn’t). Sussman was indicted for lying to the FBI to hide his connection to the Clinton campaign in these transactions.
It was this fallacious data and the concocted “journalism” that went with it that became a piece of the spurious Steele dossier. It was the FBI investigation into this phony data stream that eventually became the Mueller investigation.
The Durham report really came into focus recently with a number of disclosures. The key was the indictment of Igor Danchenko. The fact that the FBI knew that Danchenko had lied to them in 2017 and it wasn’t until Durham got involved and charged him in 2022 tells us that James Comey’s FBI was covering up the fact that the Steele dossier was Russian bologna and there was criminal activity involved in its generation. The media knew that Danchanko was the source for Steele as early as 2017 during the time they were pushing Trump “collusion” theories.
It is stated in Durham’s indictment that The Washington Post knew in January 2017 that the primary source for the Steele dossier was a “Russian agent” (Danchenko), according to the Democratic operative who employed him. According to Durham, much of the Steele narrative came from Charles Dolan, Hillary Clinton’s PR person. Danchenko was the pass-through for the Clinton campaign to send its campaign misinformation targeting Trump to Steele, who would make the claims appear to have originated in Russia. They would then get “leaked” to the media to substantiate the dossier.
Where is the media while all of this unfolds? AWOL. You are not hearing about this because it all leads back to Hillary Clinton.
Dave Ball
President, Republican Party of Washington County