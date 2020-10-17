According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, there are over 82,000 Americans who remain unaccounted for, and 2,500 of them were from the Vietnam War. President Trump stated that Sen. John McCain was not a hero, and that he only liked people who "weren't captured" and "aren't losers." McCain was captured and tortured for 5 1/2 years.
By insulting him, Trump insulted all of the POWs and MIAs and their families.
When one of Trump's supporters handed him his Purple Heart, he casually said, "I always wanted to get the Purple Heart," and dropped it in his coat pocket.
With all the disrespect that Trump has shown toward our veterans, why, why would any veteran or their family vote for Trump?
George M. Lucchino
Robinson Township