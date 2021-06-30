The Psalmist writes, "I am fearfully and wonderfully made." Critical race theorists have repeatedly said that white people have no redeeming value (Ibram X. Kendi, Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, just to name one). I'm still reeling from shock and deep sadness after reading Rev. Erik Hoeke's virtue-signaling piece from Father's Day weekend in the Observer-Reporter ("Why We Need Critical Race Theory," June 20). The smoke of apostasy has entered the Christian religion. Christ admonished his apostles to "love one another as I have loved you." God doesn't care about white guilt or virtue-signaling. I don't know what Rev. Hoeke was taught in the seminary, and I'm not going to speculate. By the same token, I want no one to speculate about me based on an attribute over which I have no control – the color of my skin.
In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his classic, "I Have A Dream" speech. Among his comments, Dr. King told his audience, "The marvelous new militancy which has engulfed the Negro community must not lead us to a distrust of all white people, for many of our white brothers, as evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize that their destiny is tied up with our destiny ... I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood. I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice. I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today."
Critical Race Theory is based in Marxism and teeming with hate. Marxism and Christianity are incompatible. Christians pray the Apostle's Creed which says (in part), "I believe ... in the forgiveness of sins. ..." God is love, not hate – no matter who you are. That's precisely why scores of Americans from all walks of life, all faiths, ideologies and skin-tones have risen up in vehement protest that something so vile and corrosive as CRT is being taught in our schools and in corporate board rooms. YouTube is awash with video proof of this. Reverse racism cannot and will not allow our nation to heal.
John A. Quayle
North Franklin Township