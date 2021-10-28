There seems to be much confusion concerning the government study commission question on the ballot for the upcoming election.
The question being proposed is only asking if a committee should be formed to discuss whether a reorganization of government would be advantageous for our county. If the voters approve the study commission, and the committee recommends one of many forms of alternative government formats – including home rule – that would then be put on a future ballot for approval or rejection by the voters.
Home rule means nothing more than a reorganization of county government in a way that may be more beneficial to a local region than the one currently in place. Decentralized government, if you will.
Given the massive, and I would say, purposefully misleading amount of signage opposing home rule littering the landscape right now, it would seem that someone has a huge, vested interest in our county government remaining intact. Otherwise, why such a fuss over merely exploring options? I would venture to guess that it has much to do with either money and/or power. You have to ask, who has the most to gain by the status quo?
Fawn Schooley
Washington