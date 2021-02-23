There has been a great deal of Democratic hyperbole regarding remarks made by Dave Ball during a recent interview regarding the Republican Party’s censure of Sen. Pat Toomey. It is sad that most of this liberal commentary is uninformed, misguided or plain malicious. Most of the commentary emanates from Democrats who did not, nor would they ever, vote for Toomey. Now he is their best buddy because he espouses more of their democratic ideas than the Republicans that sent him to Washington. The Democrats hated Toomey because he was a Wall Streeter, but now he is embraced. When Georgia Democrat Rep. Vernon Jones endorsed President Trump the liberal left went apoplectic and tried to destroy his life. Why the blatant double standards?
Ball correctly noted that Toomey, by his votes during the recent impeachment trial, supported the violation of our Constitution. He did so knowingly and willfully for reasons and purposes known only to him. He tried to excuse himself by claiming he was “doing the right thing.” How is violating the Constitution ever doing the right thing?
Ball stated during the interview, pretty plainly, that the Republicans who voted for him did not send him to Washington to violate the Constitution but, rather, to uphold it, according to our Republican principles. For that reason, Republicans expressed their displeasure in the form of a censure, as have a number of other counties.
Jack Jones
Peters Township