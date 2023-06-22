President Trump has been indicted because he "disregarded national security." I just want to know why Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden haven't been indicted for the same thing. Clinton was guilty of having an unsecured server for her computer which contained sensitive documents. Just recently, sensitive documents were found in the office that Joe Biden used when he was vice president.
Latest News
- Painting workshop coming to Brownsville
- Carnegie Museum exhibit explores the work of artist Joan Brown
- LETTER: Safety, security measures must be observed in voting by mail
- LETTER: Why not indict Biden or Clinton?
- LETTER: Bathrooms lock from the inside
- EDITORIAL: Property taxes fund charter school ads
- OP-ED: When Queen Elizabeth left, she took the happiness with her
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 28
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 22