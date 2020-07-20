Why my father would not vote for Trump
Every holiday season, I watch “It’s a Wonderful Life.” This past year was no exception. I don’t know why. Maybe it’s because of George Bailey, who, even when faced with seemingly insurmountable struggles, has never succumbed to fear or compromised his principles. He reminds me of my late father, a machinist and a World War II veteran who had big hopes and dreams, some that came true and some that didn’t.
I know about working-class struggles because I was raised in them. My dad lived through big policy changes like NAFTA that hurt his job. But would he have been a Donald Trump supporter? Never. How do I know?
He was a man of principle. He taught us to be kind, good citizens and treat others fairly. And he respected women. He and my mother were equal partners in their marriage. He taught us not to tolerate poor treatment of others, and that sitting by, watching or allowing bad behavior of others, makes you just as guilty.
He was an independent thinker who wasn’t driven by fear, hatred or religion. He was balanced, steady, reasonable and never a one-issue voter. He realized that there were thousands of issues at stake for himself and everyone else. He knew times were changing. He saw it and tried to plan for it.
I also saw how the loss of so many blue-collar jobs impacted families like mine. Luckily, my dad was able to hang on until he retired after 35 years. But what if he hadn’t? Would he have been unemployed? Yes, probably. Angry? Yes, I’m sure. Fearful? No doubt.
Even through all of this, he would have never voted for Trump. Throughout his life, my dad rejected the negative, know-it-all bluster and scare tactics of people like Trump. Put another way, Trump is the Potter to men like George Bailey. But to be fair, it’s not easy being like George Bailey, either. It’s hard to reject someone who promises to “lasso the moon” for you. It takes a special kind of metal and not everyone has it.
So I get why some voters were scared and angry because now, I’m scared and angry, too. I didn’t vote for Trump because I followed the principles of the man who raised me. That’s my reason; I’m sure those who did have their own reasons.
I’m not writing this to judge anyone, but I think he’s the wrong answer. His incompetence in handling the pandemic is proving fatal for tens of thousands of Americans. His disdain for our military and our strongest allies is nothing short of appalling.
Yet, I can only speak for myself. I won’t vote for Trump because I believe people like George Bailey really do exist. But most of all, I can’t vote for him because I would want my father, if he were alive today, to look me in the eye and say, “I’m proud of you.”
Pam Selker Rak
Peters Township