Why is mining allowed under I-70?
Twice last week the Observer-Reporter{/em} published stories about Interstate 70 being under construction again where the longwall mining is taking place west of Washington. One of the stories recommended that drivers “be prepared for some delays.” Anybody who has to drive that stretch when it is one lane and busy knows that the delays can easily be an hour.
What I do not understand is why it is necessary, or permissible, for a mining company to dig under one of the nation’s busiest highways. There is shale everywhere in the area, and I do not see is why this activity is allowed in a spot that will negatively impact so many people. The company probably provided assurances that disruption would be minimal, but this has been going on for over a year now, with no end in sight.
I would also be interested to know if the mining company is being forced to pay for the repairs which their activity has necessitated. I personally would be upset if the answer to that question were no.
Stanley Myers
Washington{&end}