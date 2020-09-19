After reading a few letters to the editor stating what people are voting for, I'd like to have a turn. I'm voting for allowing children to have a childhood, to grow up and enjoy all life has to offer, to learn not just about history but life itself. To dream, to strive for all they want to do, to get married and experience the joy of having a family of their own.
Yes, I'm voting for anyone who wants these children to take their first breath, to see the light of day and bathe in the comfort of their mother.
I'm voting for the sanctity of life, as these lives also matter, and that is President Trump.
Robert J. BonAnno
Washington