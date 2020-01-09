As I opened my Washington County tax bill from newly elected Treasurer Tom Flickinger, I glanced at the front page of my Observer-Reporter and said, “Wait ... what?” So we had three county commissioners and a director of administration who is sometimes referred to as “the fourth commissioner,” and now we have a chief of staff? Who is the tax and spend party now?
I would suggest that the chief of staff's $95,000 salary would have been better used toward the repair of the county bridge on my road that has been closed for over five years!
Who voted for this?
Judy Kramer
Bulger