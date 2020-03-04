Why college students support Sanders
College students need to be involved with voting, the Observer-Reporter’s{/em} March 1 editorial said. The problem with this is the vast majority of those college students have never worked a day in their lives. They have never received a paycheck after the taxes have been taken out, so they don’t understand the cost of the free stuff the government gives people.
Not all, but most of them, had everything handed to them by their parents, in an attempt to be their friend.
This helps explain why so many of them think Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, and his free stuff, is so wonderful.
Clyde Brautigam
Canonsburg