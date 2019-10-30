There are some who think that liberals and conservatives can never get along; they can and sometimes do. I watched parts of a service for Elijah Cummings and the most emotional speaker there was a conservative Republican.
Orin Hatch (ultra-conservative) and Ted Kennedy (ultra-liberal) were the best of friends. On politics, they disagreed on almost everything, yet remained friends. Former presidents Bill Clinton and G.W. Bush are very close friends, and even call themselves brothers with different parents. On politics, they don't agree on anything.
The American people, both on the left and the right, can at least try to get along, if not become friends, with those they don't agree with on politics. If they can't, what is the future of our nation going to be? Do we want to remain in this constant state of verbal civil war with each other? All the screaming and name calling as the rest of the world watches us, and wonders what the "United" in United States of America really means.
John Bradburn
Washington