Recently I saw an article online discussing Washington’s cuts for people on food stamps, due to the rise in employment. While it's great the employment rate has gone up, Washington doesn’t realize – and I didn’t either until reading the article – that a lot of people depend greatly on the food stamp program.
While people work all day long at decent paying jobs, by the time rent, utilities and any other small bills get paid, they get the fun of walking into the grocery store with barely enough money to pay for groceries that will get them through. According to the article some people either made just slightly too much money or had to prove how much they earned, which could take a long time in processing. Some of these people have kids.
Why are we sending billions to Iran, funding NASA’s trips, when we have people in American who desperately need help in a simple meal? When did we all stop caring about our neighbors and become so selfish that we start cutting programs for the people who are lower income? While food products continue getting smaller and the prices keep getting higher, somewhere a child is going to bed without dinner.
Someone needs to make better changes to cut needless spending in Washington without taking a fork from a child.
Alison Marth-Stevens
Richeyville