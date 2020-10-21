Who’s drinking the Kool-Aid?
“Who’s drinking the Kool-Aid?” is often a question asked during campaign season. Each side accuses the other of believing things the other sees as totally false, even absurd, and following along with what they see as their side no matter what in cult-like fashion. But this time it’s different. Some people who will turn out to vote for Joe Biden wish someone less moderate had been chosen as the Democratic candidate. It is often said that guiding Democrats is like herding cats. Considering the range of views among people supporting Biden, there is truth to that. It’s hard to categorize this diverse group as cult-like.
Donald Trump supporters seem more united in their willingness to follow the person they see as their leader and believe whatever he says. Ideas like how Democrats will lead the country to socialism or that Trump is somehow ahead despite all the polls showing otherwise are common despite being false. They are willing to accept that Trump was a great businessman, disregarding his many bankruptcies, massive debt, broken contracts, tax avoidance and the settlements against him. Trump has support from people like David Duke, a former KKK leader, the Proud Boys (another white supremacist group), militia groups accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and other groups that demonstrate cult tendencies.
Biden says he is the “proud Democrat candidate” for president. Groups like the Lincoln Project and individuals like Sen. John McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, former governors Tom Ridge of Pennsylvania and Bob Kasich of Ohio are among many Republicans who are supporting Biden. So many Republicans and conservatives are supporting Biden, it is hard to think of Trump as the proud Republican candidate.
Don Fitch
Amity