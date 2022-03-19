Several days ago, there was an editorial cartoon in this newspaper in which Vladimir Putin had painted himself in a corner. I think the opposite is true. He has put the world in that space.
So many people are suffering and all we can do is close our eyes, say a Hail Mary and tell the Ukrainians how brave they are. When illegals cross the southern border in droves, the argument is, it's OK because it's the humanitarian thing to do. But when we see bodies of women and children, and not just these innocents, but sick children and pregnant women being ripped apart, are we not doing what the United States has always done, helping those in need? Did we give Volodymyr Zelenskyy what he needs? He should have had weapons from us weeks ago, but President Joe Biden was asleep at the wheel. You can turn off the TV, but you know it's still happening, and you still have that picture in your mind of those backpacks lying in the rubble where children once stood.
Now we are told we don't want to escalate to World War III, as Putin has threatened. And we cower. And he sees that reaction so he will be embolden to use that threat forever, and we'll still cower.
I personally feel he won't ever use one nuke because he knows if he does, Mother Russia will feel the pain. So many will rain down on him that future generations will exclaim ... this is where Russia used to be!
When Zelenskyy is captured or killed, and Ukraine is overrun, how does the world respond? How is Putin treated by all? Does he still meet with world leaders? How does Biden respond? Putin is guilty of war crimes and it's not the first time. Is anyone going to bring him to stand trial for these atrocities? And do we tell ourselves that we did everything we could because we don't want to offend the ruler of the world? And then do we pray that our conscience doesn't rear its ugly head and scream to us that we know we didn't?
Robert BonAnno
Washington