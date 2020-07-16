Cody the Cat lived in Atlanta, Ga. Cody the Cat has been dead for 12 years. How is it that Cody the Cat received the paperwork to vote by mail in the upcoming presidential election this November? Does that mean that my son’s dead dog, Pippin, who has been dead for three years, is eligible to vote by mail-in ballot? Does that mean that mail-in ballots are safe and legal? Does that give us all time to pause and think about the validity of mail-in ballots?
I was the judge of elections in Nottingham Township for a number of years, and I had a fantastic group of people that worked together during the election process. We were extremely careful with regard to the people who came to vote, their identification and the fact that they were, indeed, eligible to vote. This process can work if it is handled in the appropriate way.
So, to all of you who read this letter, think about how important your vote is and think about how safe the process is and how easily a dead cat named Cody could be sent the paperwork for mail-in voting. How bad is this? This is a disgrace!
Virginia A. Trois
Washington