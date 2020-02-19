Who does the Game Commission work for?
In response to the Feb. 1 editorial, “Early numbers suggest Pa. Game Commission changes may work,” I and many sportsmen are asking the question: For whom does the Game Commission work?
As far as Sunday hunting, imagine sitting in church and have the sermon interrupted by five or six shots from a high-powered rifle, legally 150 years from the church. What happend to the commandment, “Remember the sabbath and keep it holy?”
The decline in hunters can definitely by a result of the decline in the deer population. A prime example of this can be found in the Bavington gamelands. I have hunted these gamelands for 50 years and have seen the decline of the deer herd firsthand. The Game Commission, with its increase in doe permits, is a contributing factor to the drop in the deer population. Also, the commission doesn’t let hunters know that when a doe is taken, at least two, if not three, deer are being killed. Doe are impregnated by the time doe season rolls around and a lot of doe bear two offspring. Keep eliminating the doe and the herd will not replenish. It’s simple math.
Again, for whom does the Game Commission work? The sportsmen and deer herd, as intended, or the insurance companies who want rid of the deer?
Robert Ebel
Burgettstown