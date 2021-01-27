All the “Greenies” are deliriously happy Joe Biden scuttled the Keystone XL Pipeline, but have they really thought about what was accomplished? Of course not.
The oil and gas will still come out of the ground. It will just be transported by different, less safe, and less environmentally friendly means, such as tanker trucks, trains, and ships. The oil will still be sold, probably to China or nations less friendly to the U.S. The price of gasoline will go up considerably, adding to the burden of all those unemployed by the shutdown, as well as all small businesses.
Pipelines are the most efficient and environmentally sound way to transport the fuel we all need to live and work. Ending the pipeline will cause more fuel spills, fuel shortages, higher prices, and more dependence on foreign oil. In the last four years we became energy independent for the first time since 1957, because of fracking and pipelines. At the same time, we ended the wars in the Middle East. The two things are related.
The top two winners when the pipeline was stopped: Warren Buffett, who owns the trains that will carry the fuel, and China, who will now buy most of that fuel. The XL shutdown is nothing more than a payoff to two Biden donors. Surprised? So much for “working-man Joe.”
Steve Renz
Venetia