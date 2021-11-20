I took a drive through the city of Washington, and when you look around, it's just sad and pathetic how our once beautiful city, many years ago, has just crumbled into a pile of heaping bricks (namely the corner of Main and Chestnut streets).
Uptown Washington and its main artery lines has disintegrated into what looks like pieces of an ugly ghost town with no life left in it. Decades ago, it showed off its many small shops and window scenes of past. What was the remedy: build a shopping plaza by the highway, while two of our malls were going, going, gone!
I realize things and times change, but at least fill in the holes, if you’re going to dig them. And do it in a way where the city can at least mimic a small amount of what it can call integrity. Where’s the city’s pride? Does it sit with City Council? Does it even exist anymore? Then I thought of something I hadn't before: Maybe the pride and spirit of a city doesn't come from a store. Maybe the pride of a city, perhaps, means a little bit more.
Alison Marth-Stevens
Richeyville